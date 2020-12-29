BOLT (BOLT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $149,773.00

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. BOLT has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $149,773.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. One BOLT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00023861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00142388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00206461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.74 or 0.00588350 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.13 or 0.00329158 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00054529 BTC.

BOLT Token Profile

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 tokens. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global

BOLT Token Trading

BOLT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

