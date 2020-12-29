Bradford T. Whitmore Buys 51,195 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 51,195 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,179,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,199,235.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $102.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.35. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.13.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 0.9% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,917,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 34,132 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 104.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.19.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

