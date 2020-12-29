Bradford T. Whitmore Buys 51,195 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 51,195 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,179,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,199,235.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $102.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.35. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.13.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CLSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.19.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.
Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.