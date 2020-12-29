Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Broadstone Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 217.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.4%.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Equities research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

