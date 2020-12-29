Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives $20.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNL. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,517,000. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,369,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,181,000. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BNL opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $19.99.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

