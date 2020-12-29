Brokerages Anticipate AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $565.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will report sales of $565.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $558.50 million to $572.23 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $593.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $924,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,207,000 after purchasing an additional 81,180 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 10.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVB opened at $160.33 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.71 and its 200 day moving average is $156.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.