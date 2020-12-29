Brokerages Anticipate DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to Announce -$0.53 EPS

Brokerages forecast that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will post ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.45). DermTech reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 562.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($2.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($2.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DMTK shares. ValuEngine downgraded DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on DermTech in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on DermTech in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised DermTech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

DermTech stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.61. 24,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,383. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $560.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, insider Burkhard Jansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $62,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,849.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 6,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,758.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in DermTech by 25,700.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the second quarter worth about $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the second quarter worth about $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 60.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

