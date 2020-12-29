Brokerages Anticipate Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.68. Ichor reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $227.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.45 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICHR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $34,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,248.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,229,627.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 65,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,239.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,034,000 after acquiring an additional 966,380 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 340,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 175,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 46,521 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Ichor by 409.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 38,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95. Ichor has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.19 million, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 2.37.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

