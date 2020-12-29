Brokerages Expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will announce $34.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.43 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $26.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $136.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.77 million to $137.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $133.03 million, with estimates ranging from $127.68 million to $140.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.64 million.

Several analysts recently commented on CPLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.69. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,734. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 6.3% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,076,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 63,494 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the period. 16.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

