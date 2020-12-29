Brokerages Expect Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Natura &Co’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natura &Co will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Natura &Co.

Natura &Co (NASDAQ:NTCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Natura &Co during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 45.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of NTCO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 18,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,077. Natura &Co has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.57.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

