Brokerages Expect Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Talend’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Talend reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 328.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.84 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 24.57%. Talend’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on TLND shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Talend from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

TLND stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,375. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.94. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Talend by 0.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in Talend by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Talend by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Talend by 5.5% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Talend by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

