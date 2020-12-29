Brokerages Set AA plc (AA.L) (LON:AA) Price Target at GBX 73.40

AA plc (AA.L) (LON:AA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 73.40 ($0.96).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AA plc (AA.L) to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get AA plc (AA.L) alerts:

Shares of AA stock opened at GBX 30.55 ($0.40) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £190.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 30.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 29.88. AA plc has a 52-week low of GBX 13.32 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 62.01 ($0.81).

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AA plc (AA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AA plc (AA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.