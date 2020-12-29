Brokerages Set Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT at $47.90

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.90.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.06. The stock had a trading volume of 23,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,792. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.13. Accolade has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 million. Equities analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.