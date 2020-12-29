Brokerages Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Target Price at $32.57

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BJRI shares. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

BJRI traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $37.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,023. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $193,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,930,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,876,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after purchasing an additional 161,613 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 242,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 95,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

