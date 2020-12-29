Brokerages Set Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Target Price at $14.43

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.43.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $11.25 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $48,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 404,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,213.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CADE stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.88. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $18.24.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.43 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

