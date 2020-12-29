Brokerages Set HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) PT at $103.11

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on HEI. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

In other news, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total transaction of $1,507,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,603,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 6,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $651,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,392 shares in the company, valued at $12,731,474.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in HEICO by 1,657.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 680,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,824,000 after buying an additional 641,889 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in HEICO by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.22. The stock had a trading volume of 177,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18. HEICO has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $137.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.27 and its 200-day moving average is $111.57.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. HEICO had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.96%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.