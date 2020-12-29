Brokerages Set (INGA) (AMS:INGA) Price Target at €8.61

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €8.61 ($10.13).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

(INGA) has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

