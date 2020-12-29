Brokerages Set Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Target Price at $27.25

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

ITPOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

ITPOF stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.93.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

