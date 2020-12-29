Brokerages Set Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Price Target at $49.68

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.68.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $408,626,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $126,323,000. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,540,000 after buying an additional 1,308,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,800,000 after buying an additional 1,014,969 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,852,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,131,000 after buying an additional 733,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $65.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

