Brokerages Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Target Price at $94.59

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.59.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,032,733.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,034,000 after purchasing an additional 889,351 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,070,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,573,000 after buying an additional 137,402 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,008,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,100,000 after buying an additional 34,532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,232,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,194,000 after buying an additional 274,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $83.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average is $93.28. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $112.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

