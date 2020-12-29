Brokerages Set Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Target Price at $3.88

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

Several research firms have commented on PTEN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 18,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $974.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.76.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $207.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.08%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

