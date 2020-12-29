Brokerages Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Target Price at C$37.69

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.69.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an “outperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$38.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) news, Director Leslie O’donoghue acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,888.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$492,547.82.

PPL stock traded down C$0.27 on Tuesday, reaching C$30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,377,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,013. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of C$15.27 and a 52 week high of C$53.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3498765 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.28%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

