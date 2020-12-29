Brokerages Set UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Price Target at $42.36

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get UDR alerts:

NYSE UDR remained flat at $$38.02 during trading hours on Friday. 6,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,735. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $310.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.