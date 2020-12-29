Brokerages Set Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) (LON:VMUK) Price Target at GBX 137.43

Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) (LON:VMUK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 137.43 ($1.80).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMUK shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:VMUK traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 138.70 ($1.81). 1,924,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285,476. Virgin Money UK PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 46.10 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 194.40 ($2.54). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 134.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102.12. The firm has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.18.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78), for a total value of £2,681.92 ($3,503.95). Also, insider Darren Pope acquired 11,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £14,966.95 ($19,554.42).

About Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L)

Virgin Money UK PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services for retail and business customers in the United Kingdom. It provides its services under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands through retail branches, lounges, business banking centers, direct and online channels, and brokers.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.