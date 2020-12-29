Brokerages Set Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Target Price at $296.88

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $310.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.10, for a total value of $1,083,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,238.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total value of $446,497.20. Insiders sold a total of 85,732 shares of company stock worth $30,271,308 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $3.81 on Friday, reaching $378.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $388.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $367.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

