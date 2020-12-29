Brokers Offer Predictions for MSCI Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MSCI in a report released on Monday, December 28th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now forecasts that the technology company will earn $7.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.81. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.68 EPS.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on MSCI. Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.00.

Shares of MSCI opened at $436.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 0.90. MSCI has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $444.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $414.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total value of $875,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,539 shares in the company, valued at $96,540,599.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,276,950. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $535,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in MSCI by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,092,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

