BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Stock Price Up 5.9%

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) rose 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 177,906 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 362% from the average daily volume of 38,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 25.77% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers B2IQ Imaging and Recovery Tool, a turnkey utility for managing the operating system image of a Windows-based device; and B2IQ Field Upgrade Tool, a streamlined utility for remote and cloud-based upgrades of Windows original equipment manufacturers (OEM) appliances and devices.

