Burst (BURST) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $52,450.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last seven days, Burst has traded down 45.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Burst has a market cap of $2.24 million and $52,450.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,112,037,598 coins. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

