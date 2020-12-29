Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

CABA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabaletta Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cabaletta Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabaletta Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $12.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $302.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $19.63.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 298,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $4,395,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 458.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 108.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 22,765 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

