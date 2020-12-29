CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley started coverage on CAI International in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Get CAI International alerts:

NYSE:CAI traded up $1.56 on Monday, reaching $32.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,035. CAI International has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $575.02 million, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAI International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $286,810.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,329.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in CAI International by 496,864.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,029,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028,270 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in CAI International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 405,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 51,452 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CAI International by 312.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 279,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CAI International by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CAI International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.