Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
NASDAQ:CHI opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.