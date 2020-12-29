Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:CHI opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

