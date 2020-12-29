California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 4,614 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 15,106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCT stock opened at $92.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 3.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.61% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at $269,944,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,255 shares of company stock worth $47,656,693 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

