California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. nLIGHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

nLIGHT stock opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $36.67.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.34 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $421,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,858.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,662 shares of company stock worth $4,518,459 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

