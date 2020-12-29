California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Ladder Capital worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,187,000 after buying an additional 300,853 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after buying an additional 64,155 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 65.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after buying an additional 724,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 33.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. 45.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 493,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 23,428 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 352,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,645 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,191. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

LADR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

