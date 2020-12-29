California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 15,327,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111,789 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 144.7% during the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 5,858,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,238 shares during the period. Fine Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 5.4% during the third quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,367,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 222,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 60.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,875,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 709,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 212.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,855,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,549 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

LILAK stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $887.50 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LILAK shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.