California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,860 Shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,860 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Michaels Companies were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MIK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after buying an additional 620,679 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 7,370.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 298,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 51,857 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period.

Get The Michaels Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MIK opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 3.12.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Michaels Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

In other The Michaels Companies news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $100,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.