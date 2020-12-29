Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.67.

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.81.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.23). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 314.00%. The business had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Evermore Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.4% in the third quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,436 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,429,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 81,660 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 41.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

