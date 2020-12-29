Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 3.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,430,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,848,000 after buying an additional 468,567 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in Cameco by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,579,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,704 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Cameco by 329.2% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,811,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,645 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in Cameco by 14.8% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,290,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,338,000 after purchasing an additional 811,670 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Cameco by 16.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,705,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,523,000 after purchasing an additional 647,962 shares during the period. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCJ opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. Cameco has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,365,000.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

