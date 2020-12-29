Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.90

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 172534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 1.67.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Camtek by 8.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 41.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Camtek by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 16.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

