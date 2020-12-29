Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.90

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 172534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.
CAMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 1.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Camtek by 8.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 41.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Camtek by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 16.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)
Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.
