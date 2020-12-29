Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Insider Iii Gates William Henry Sells 36,061 Shares

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,061 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.98, for a total value of C$5,192,007.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,090,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,460,709,140.98.

Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock traded up C$0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting C$140.70. 406,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,569. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.51. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1-year low of C$92.01 and a 1-year high of C$149.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$140.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$134.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$145.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$140.27.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

