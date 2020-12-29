Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Shares Down 4.8%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$33.05 and last traded at C$33.07. 551,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,124,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.72.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEED. CIBC lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$20.20 to C$27.78 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$23.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.59.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The stock has a market cap of C$12.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.73.

In other news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 1,010 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$31,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$76,685. Also, Senior Officer Phillip Shaer sold 36,667 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.03, for a total value of C$1,137,777.01.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (TSE:WEED)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

