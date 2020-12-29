Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

A number of research firms have commented on CPXWF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Capital Power alerts:

OTCMKTS CPXWF opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.