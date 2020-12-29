Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.TO) (TSE:CDV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.84

Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.TO) (TSE:CDV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as high as $1.05. Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.TO) shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 97,100 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$570.49 million and a P/E ratio of -16.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,354.15, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.TO) (TSE:CDV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.06 million for the quarter.

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal project is Namdini Gold project covering an area of 63 square kilometers located in the Bolgatanga region.

