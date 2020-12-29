Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Carvana posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Carvana from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.77.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $13,728,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,371. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.17, for a total value of $5,555,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,696,979 shares of company stock valued at $651,939,423. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,380,000 after acquiring an additional 396,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Carvana by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,839,000 after buying an additional 136,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,407,000 after buying an additional 1,412,588 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,933,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,311,000 after buying an additional 366,809 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Carvana by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,485,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,616,000 after purchasing an additional 609,137 shares during the period. 43.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,346. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Carvana has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $292.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.76 and a beta of 2.57.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

