CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Trading Down 7.8%

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 5,267,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 4,508,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CBAK Energy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get CBAK Energy Technology alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a market cap of $383.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 3.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.05% of CBAK Energy Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.