CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of CBIZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBIZ has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $26.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CBIZ will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $532,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,849.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $378,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 258,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,277 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 950.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

