Celanese (NYSE:CE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

CE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.20.

NYSE:CE opened at $127.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $138.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.20.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 13.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 35.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

