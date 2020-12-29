Centric Cash (CNS) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $119,578.95 and $117,356.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Centric Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001385 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000035 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Centric Cash

CNS is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 724,537,781 tokens. Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com

Centric Cash Token Trading

Centric Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

