Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPYYY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centrica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Centrica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Centrica has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

