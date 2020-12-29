Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) (LON:CWR) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,445.20

Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) (LON:CWR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,445.20 ($18.88) and last traded at GBX 1,378 ($18.00), with a volume of 189785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,200 ($15.68).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 944.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 668.25. The firm has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -276.09. The company has a quick ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) (LON:CWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported GBX (4.60) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (6.50) (($0.08)) by GBX 1.90 ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -7.2015356 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) news, insider Richard Preston sold 29,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11), for a total value of £25,181.25 ($32,899.46).

Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) Company Profile (LON:CWR)

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

