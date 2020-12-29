CertiK (CTK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.66 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $20.28 million and $4.66 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CertiK has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CertiK token can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00003067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00024250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00142055 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00197457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.38 or 0.00603999 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00326784 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018299 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00055362 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 100,654,432 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,744,251 tokens. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

CertiK Token Trading

CertiK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

